Cody Parkey’s rebound results in NFC special teams player of the week honor

Getty Images

Bears kicker Cody Parkey had a rough outing against the Lions in Week 10 when he hit the uprights with four of the kicks he tried in a 34-22 Chicago win.

The Bears didn’t bring in anyone to try to take Parkey’s job, but they did send him to Soldier Field to get in some extra work on the team’s home field before last Sunday night’s game against the Vikings. It paid off with three made field goals and recognition as the NFC’s special teams player of the week.

“Rewarding,” Parkey said after the 25-20 Bears win. “Honestly, I try to stay very even-keeled, good or bad. The more I play, the more big kicks I’m going to hit. We try to minimize all the bad stuff that happens. This team did an amazing job today helping me out.”

Word this week is that Parkey will continue practicing at Soldier Field ahead of home games, but his next kicks will come indoors as the Bears head to Detroit on Thanksgiving.