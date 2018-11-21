Colts rule Ryan Kelly out for Sunday

Getty Images

Colts center Ryan Kelly hurt his knee in last Sunday’s victory over the Titans and head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that he could miss some time as a result.

Kelly will miss at least one game as he was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins on Wednesday. An MRI showed that he has a sprained MCL, although Kelly said the diagnosis didn’t come with a concrete timeline for his return.

“I’m not sure,” Kelly said, via the Indianapolis Star. “That first week is probably a big indication of how long it’s going to take. Definitely not playing this week, but hopefully next week, or whenever it is.”

Evan Boehm took over for Kelly last Sunday and will start against Miami. He’ll be charged with helping to extend the team’s run of games without allowing a sack to six and vowed that it is “not going to fall off on my watch.”

The Colts also signed center Josh Andrews off of the Eagles practice squad this week.