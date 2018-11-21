Daniel Carlson named AFC special teams player of the week

AP

Daniel Carlson was expected to make big kicks this year. When a kicker goes in the fifth round of the draft, that’s what people assume is going to happen.

But Carlson took an unusual path to the AFC special teams player of the week award, winning it for helping the Raiders to their second win of the season.

Carlson hit all three of his field goals and both extra points last week, a nice payoff for the Raiders, who bought low for a change.

Carlson was drafted by the Vikings but quickly released after missing three field goals (including two in overtime) in Week Two. It was a startlingly quick hook for a player who was chosen so recently.

He’s 6-of-7 on field goals since joining the Raiders, and perfect on his extra points.