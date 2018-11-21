David Irving out; Taco Charlton, Maliek Collins questionable

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t have defensive lineman David Irving, linebacker Sean Lee or tight end Geoff Swaim for Thursday’s first-place showdown with Washington.

Irving (ankle), Lee (hamstring) and Swaim (wrist surgery) were among the players the Cowboys have ruled out.

Receiver Tavon Austin (groin) remains out, and backup center Adam Redmond (concussion) also won’t play.

Defensive end Taco Charlton (shoulder), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), right guard Zack Martin (knee), left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and left guard Connor Williams (knee) are questionable. All five were limited at Wednesday’s practice.

The Cowboys played Sunday’s game without Irving, Charlton and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. Collins played 43 of 56 snaps.

Smith and Martin have played through their injuries all season, with neither missing a game.