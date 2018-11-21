Deion Jones out, Marcus Davenport questionable for Thanksgiving nightcap

Getty Images

The Falcons won’t have linebacker Deion Jones on hand as they try to slow down the Saints offense, but the Saints could have defensive end Marcus Davenport back in the lineup.

Jones was activated from injured reserve a little more than a week ago, but did not play against the Cowboys last Sunday and the team ruled him out for Thursday night’s trip to New Orleans. Jones had foot surgery after being injured in the season opener and will try to make his second appearance of the season in Week 13.

Jones was the only player given an injury designation by Atlanta.

Davenport returned to practice this week after missing the last three games with a toe injury. He’s been listed as questionable along with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith. Smith, who had a huge game against the Eagles, was initially listed as a limited participant on Tuesday before the team updated their injury report to say he didn’t practice at all. He was limited on Wednesday.

The Saints have ruled out left tackle Terron Armstead, who will miss a second straight game with a toe injury.