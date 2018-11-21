Derek Carr: “I want to mess up the draft, I don’t want the first pick”

Getty Images

Don’t you dare talk to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr about tanking.

Carr said today that his top goal for the final six games of the season is to put the Raiders in a position where they won’t be drafting first overall in April.

“I want to mess up the draft. I don’t want the first pick,” Carr said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carr did a good job of messing up the draft on Sunday, leading the Raiders to a win over the Cardinals that knocked Oakland down in the draft order, from first last week to third this week.

If Carr keeps leading the Raiders to victory, it could help him solidify his job in two ways: It could convince coach Jon Gruden that Carr is the right man to lead the franchise, and it could keep the Raiders from drafting a quarterback with the first overall pick.