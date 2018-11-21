Doug Pederson sees no “finger pointing” in Philadelphia

Getty Images

In the past week, Eagles center Jason Kelce and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins have spoken publicly about issues with accountability and effort among the defending Super Bowl champions. Most would regard the remarks as an effort to point fingers at teammates. Eagles coach Doug Pederson doesn’t see it that way.

“You might take Malcolm’s comments as finger pointing or Kelce’s, it’s not,” Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “They’re talking about themselves, too, right? They hold themselves accountable. I hold myself accountable, and then collectively we can do that as a group. I think that’s something that this team has really — I’ve seen that, and it’s hard to say that and maybe to get you to believe it, but I’ve seen it every single day with this group that comes in here and works their tail off to try to win a football game, as hard as that is in this league.”

At best, reasonable minds can differ on whether Kelce and Jenkins were bemoaning their own deficiencies with accountability or effort when going on the record with their concerns. At worst, they definitely weren’t admitting that they lack accountability or effort, but instead wondering aloud why others aren’t approaching the season they same way they are.

“They’re disappointed,” Pederson said. “We’re all disappointed. The season has not gone the way we anticipated coming out of training camp. So we continue to fight every single day in practice, come to work every single day, try to get better, put a great game plan together in all three phases and build towards Sunday. When it doesn’t go your way and then you have a game like that, it just — there’s going to be a lot of — which I have not seen, and this is one of the things I love about this football team, there isn’t a ton of finger pointing.”

Pederson seems to think finger pointing happens only when specific names are named. Still, there seems to be a disconnect between the assessments of Kelce/Jenkins and Pederson. And for good reason; Pederson knows it ultimately reflect poorly on him if the players aren’t accountability and/or lack effort.