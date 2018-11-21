Eagles practicing without four cornerbacks Wednesday

Getty Images

The Eagles really need a win against the Giants this weekend and they really need a few healthy cornerbacks.

The team lost Ronald Darby for the season a couple of weeks ago when he tore his ACL and the bad injury news continued on Wednesday. Four of the seven cornerbacks currently on the 53-man roster sat out of practice.

Jalen Mills has missed the last two games because of a foot injury while Sidney Jones is dealing with another hamstring injury after returning from three games on the shelf last Sunday. Avonte Maddox and Rasul Douglas both suffered knee injuries in the loss to the Saints.

Head coach Doug Pederson called Mills, Maddox and Douglas day to day in his press conference on Wednesday and called Jones week to week on Monday.

Cre’von LeBlanc, Chandon Sullivan and De’Vante Bausby are the Eagles cornerbacks healthy enough to practice on Wednesday.