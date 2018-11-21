Ezekiel Elliott: Seems like Amari Cooper was the missing piece offensively

Getty Images

Wide receiver Amari Cooper has had 14 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in three games with the Cowboys, but the feeling in Dallas is that his presence has added even more to the offense than those numbers might suggest.

The Cowboys have won two of the three games Cooper has played and quarterback Dak Prescott‘s numbers are up across the board since the wideout arrived in a trade with the Raiders. The team is converting more third downs, Ezekiel Elliott has had two of his biggest games of the season and Cooper’s getting credit for all of those things heading into Thursday’s game against Washington.

“It seems like he kind of was the missing piece, just because when he got here this offense started rolling,” Elliott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s great having him. He’s a phenomenal player. He’s going to have a great future here.”

Cooper said he wasn’t targeted as much as he’d like against the Falcons last week, but said he was happy the team won and was looking at ways to get open more often so that his tangible contributions to the Cowboys offense will grow alongside the intangible ones.