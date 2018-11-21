Frank Reich’s refusal to play for a tie could cost the Colts a playoff spot

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 21, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
Getty Images

Early this season, Colts coach Frank Reich decided to gamble and play to win by going for it on fourth down in the final minute of overtime against the Texans. It didn’t work, as the Colts were stopped, the Texans got the ball back in Colts territory, and Houston kicked a game-winning field goal.

Reich stood by his decision at the time. He may wish he could have that one back down the road.

That’s because of the way the AFC playoff picture is currently shaping up. The Colts are currently 5-5 and the No. 9 team, in a five-way tie in the crowded race for the last playoff spot in the AFC. But if they had tied that game with the Texans they’d be 5-4-1 and they’d be the No. 6 seed. With a tie they’d also be just a game behind the Texans for the AFC South lead, but because they lost they’re two games behind and the Texans have the tiebreaker.

Reich said after that Texans loss that he would do the same thing “10 times out of 10.” If the Colts end up missing the playoffs on a tiebreaker, he may rethink those odds.

Permalink 49 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

49 responses to “Frank Reich’s refusal to play for a tie could cost the Colts a playoff spot

  1. Could of, would of, should of, whatever. That’s football. To try and boil things down to one moment that MIGHT cost the Colts the playoffs is utterly ridiculous.

  7. All the macho “We don’t play for no stinkin’ tie” usually backfires. The coach’s job is to put his team in position to win.

  10. Tennessee did the same thing in OT and made it winning the game and Tennessee also went for 2 to win a game but didn’t make it and lost. Every game you can look at several plays that are the difference between winning and losing.

  11. All true, though one could argue that the Colts subsequent run is at least partly due to the galvanizing effect Reich’s decision to go for it has had on the teams confidence, attitude and performance.

  13. First year Head Coach trying to set the culture of the team, I don’t blame him.. If you’re constantly worrying about the outcome of ONE GAME, you’re already defeated.. Colts made a good hire, just need to draft well, and don’t sign any Free Agents..

  14. It was 4th and 4, which is about a coin flip. You either go for the win there or punt it away and hope for a tie. And then Houston can still go down the field in 24 seconds and win anyways.

    He made the right move there.

  16. Yes, and had they won the game instead of settling on a tie, there would be no mention – let alone an article.

  17. But somewhere, someplace there will be another scenario were a team does play for the tie, then six weeks later, we’ll be saying they should have went for the win.

  19. A run the middle would have converted that 4th down. I have no problem going to it but at least call the best possible play for yardage. None the less Frank Reich has done wonders for the team,no doubts there.

  24. All coaches seem to have gotten Doug Petersen syndrome. We’ll that kind of luck runs out – just ask Doug.

  25. I liked the move at the time and his players seemed to love it. They have won a bunch of games since. Seems like he is doing a fine job. You can’t single out one play from the season and say “that cost them the playoffs”. Hindsight is 20/20.

    -Not a Colts fan.

  26. You play to win the game! Playing it safe and never pushing things will get you a respectable record with no championships- see: Schottenheimer, Marty; Reid, Andy.

  27. tylawspick6 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:43 am
    LOL

    Classic mismanaged Clots.
    ________________
    Selective memory says your forgot about Beleicheat’s 4th and 1 .

  29. lmao anything for clicks huh, yeah let’s blame that one call on them not making the playoffs and not the fact that these guys lost to the bungals at home and the jets….but yeah let’s blame frank reich…..

  30. And maybe if he had punted and taken the tie the team wouldn’t have rallied and gone on the run it has to even put them in the playoff picture. It’s easy to second guess now. I liked the aggressive call then and I still do now. For sure it could have been executed better, but that’s football.

  31. tylawspick6 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:43 am

    LOL

    Classic mismanaged Clots.
    ———————————————————————————–
    I thought the decision was dumb at the time, but clearly the guy has gotten every last ounce of effort out of his players since.

  32. Who is to say that going for it and the Coach putting trust in the team isn’t the thing that has turned the Colts around so that they are even considered to be in playoff contention?

  33. It was poorly thought out then, it still is now. Completing the pass still did not give them better than 40% chance to win. Failing provided them 90% to lose. NFL is full of coaches who simply don’t understand basic game management, including Andy Reid who in a three point game last Monday was in a hurry to take the lead with 2:50 to go despite LA being out of time outs.

    This also includes the Carolina coach that seemed to think going for two WINS THE GAME, and not understanding that there was 1:07 on the clock thus even making the two pointer does not WIN THE GAME, where missing it absolutely LOSES THE GAME.

    I bring up both these coaches as they deservedly command great respect for the great work and the success their teams are enjoying. But calling plays and managing their players successfully is not the same as understanding basic game management and basic risk/reward when making game determining decisions.

  35. I’d say the Colts are probably extremely happy that they hired Frank Reich. Andrew Luck hasn’t had good coaching since he was with Harbaugh at Stanford. I’d also say the Eagles are probably wondering whether or not they should have allowed him to leave Philly. Frank will receive some Coach of the Year votes, and his decision to try to win a game was the right decision, in the long run. The players are all in on this coach, and it is decisions like this one, going for a win, that makes the players want to play harder for their coach.

  38. PAUL SOUSA says:

    November 21, 2018 at 9:37 am

    All the macho “We don’t play for no stinkin’ tie” usually backfires. The coach’s job is to put his team in position to win

    —-
    Let me try and resolve this bit of cognizant dissonence. You believe a coach needs to put his team in a position to win by playing to tie?

  41. Reich said after that Texans loss that he would do the same thing “10 times out of 10.” If the Colts end up missing the playoffs on a tiebreaker, he may rethink those odds.

    —————-

    That’s not how odds work.

  43. This story assumes Houston is going to win out. They’re not. Also, the Colts still have a favorable schedule, get 5-5 Miami at home this week. After they dispose of the Dolphins (and they will) they’ll jump ahead of them in the Wildcard. Tennessee plays Houston this week. It’s a must win for the Titans. If they lose, they’re done. So the Colts won’t have to worry about Tennessee. The Ravens will fall back in the pack because of their schedule. Perhaps going for a win over a tie is a big gamble when it’s a division foe, but they DO get to play Houston again this year. I don’t put much into home field advantage in an indoor, regular season game. Hindsight is 20/20 and it’s about time the Colts had a coach with GUTS.

  44. As a longtime Bills fan I love Frank.. but he is wrong. Of course you don’t play for a tie but if he doesn’t know that a tie is better than a loss there are some basic concepts he doesn’t understand.

  46. 10-5-1 is better than 10-6.. You may play to win but you have the whole game to win.. play one to play done… if you can’t get it done in that time you have to realize that a tie is better than a loss.

  47. Asked Tom Osborne if he regrets going for 2pts and win for Nebraska’s 1983 National Championship game: “You play to win the game”.

  48. It was a really stupid decision. The ball was in Colts territory, meaning it was almost a certain loss if they didn’t get it. Plus the last time I checked the Titans were not some offensive juggernaut armed with unstoppable skill position players. All things considered it was a really dumb move — and it was obvious at the time it was a dumb call. Unfortunately for the Titans the margin of error for making the playoffs is small and their coach may have blown their chances with his boneheaded move.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!