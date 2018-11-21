Frank Reich’s refusal to play for a tie could cost the Colts a playoff spot

Getty Images

Early this season, Colts coach Frank Reich decided to gamble and play to win by going for it on fourth down in the final minute of overtime against the Texans. It didn’t work, as the Colts were stopped, the Texans got the ball back in Colts territory, and Houston kicked a game-winning field goal.

Reich stood by his decision at the time. He may wish he could have that one back down the road.

That’s because of the way the AFC playoff picture is currently shaping up. The Colts are currently 5-5 and the No. 9 team, in a five-way tie in the crowded race for the last playoff spot in the AFC. But if they had tied that game with the Texans they’d be 5-4-1 and they’d be the No. 6 seed. With a tie they’d also be just a game behind the Texans for the AFC South lead, but because they lost they’re two games behind and the Texans have the tiebreaker.

Reich said after that Texans loss that he would do the same thing “10 times out of 10.” If the Colts end up missing the playoffs on a tiebreaker, he may rethink those odds.