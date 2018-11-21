Jake Kumerow practicing with Packers again

AP

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow earned a lot of praise at Packers camp this summer and racked up six catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s first two preseason games to put himself in position to grab a spot in the team’s offensive plans.

Kumerow did make the 53-man roster, but he hasn’t done anything on the field so far this season. Kumerow went on injured reserve after cutdown day because of a shoulder injury and has spent the entire season on the list.

That could change in the near future. Kumerow has resumed practicing with the Packers and that leaves him eligible to return from injured reserve as soon as this weekend.

Kumerow is the second player to be designated for return this season. Trevor Davis returned to action last week and the Packers won’t be able to bring anyone else back to the active roster this year.