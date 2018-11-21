Jameis Winston: Every game is an audition for my future

Getty Images

Quarterback Jameis Winston will be back in the Buccaneers’ starting lineup on Sunday as the team has turned back to him in the wake of Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s three interceptions in a loss to the Giants.

With six games to go until the end of the season, Winston’s return to the first team leads to thoughts about the team’s option on his contract for next year. The $20.9 million is guaranteed for injury only, so there’s some risk involved to the Bucs if they aren’t sold on keeping Winston on the roster for another season under any circumstances.

Winston was asked about the team’s commitment to him and said he only knows that “I’m committed to this team and to do my best to provide opportunity for me later.” Given the latter, Winston was also asked if he feels like he’s auditioning for the team this weekend.

“I think every game to me is kind of like that just because of the standard of excellence in this league and the aspirations that I have to be the best,” Winston said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “So, I’m always trying to show what I’m about, showing how I can lead and show how I can execute.”

Winston said that he believes he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but knows he has to “show that consistently” in order for others to believe the same. Doing it over the next six weeks would be a good place to start.