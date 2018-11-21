Jim Schwartz not surprised that the Saints were targeting Sidney Jones

Getty Images

Embedded with the Saints on Saturday night, Peter King of Football Morning in America learned that the New Orleans offense had one primary objective against the Eagles.

“Our emphasis in this game is to run at 22 [cornerback Sidney Jones],” Saints coach Sean Payton told his players the night before the game. “He’s coming off a hamstring, and we don’t think he can hold up.”

On Tuesday, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz shrugged at the decision to go after Jones.

“I think that’s something that probably doesn’t get reported on a lot because reporters don’t get embedded with offensive, defensive and special teams’ staffs,” Schwartz told reporters. “I think that’s stuff that goes on all the time. We talk about having different guys that we want to isolate in pass protection or different guys in coverage maybe that are coming off an injury. [If you] have a tight end coming off an injury, they’re going to use this guy to block, but probably not to receive. I think it’s probably a little bit overblown because it goes on all the time. They tested a guy that was coming back from an injury. That’s really not a surprise to us.”

Jones has had plenty of injuries since entering the NFL as a second-round pick, who slid from round one due to an Achilles tendon injury suffered during his Pro Day workout in early 2017. Schwartz was asked whether Jones is “too frail to hold up.”

“In that game [against the Saints] he didn’t hold up,” Schwartz said. “I can’t speak on anything more than that game. He played some good football for us early in the year. Got his hamstring [injury]. Tried to come back and be available for his team, it did not work out.”

Those last five words fairly summarize the Eagles’ season to date. It’s not working out. Injuries have a lot to do with it. There’s still something deeper going on, and it’s not surprising. Teams that win a Super Bowl typically have a tough time mustering the various factors and circumstances necessary to plunge back to 0-0 and to climb the mountain in competition with 31 teams that didn’t just get to the top — and that would consider it a partial win to help keep the team that just stood on the summit from getting there again.