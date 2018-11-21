Jordan Rodgers chides his brother over wildfire relief efforts

Getty Images

A problem obviously exists within the Rodgers family, with Aaron estranged from his parents and siblings. Whatever the reason(s) for the rift, it’s a private matter. And it should be handled that way.

Aaron’s brother, Jordan, clearly doesn’t agree. In response to Aaron’s decision to donate $1 million to relief efforts in connection with the wildfires in California, and his attempt to raise more awareness and money via social media, Jordan opted to take a shot at his brother.

“PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE,” Jordan wrote in retweeting Aaron’s message. “But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act.”

“I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just — I’m not going to speak on those things,” Aaron said in 2016, when Jordan used a temporary platform provided by his role as a contestant on a reality show to talk about family business outside of the family.

Aaron is taking the right approach. Plenty of people have family issues and stresses, issues and stresses that could be on full display tomorrow, as families gather for Thanksgiving. Sharing those issues and stresses with strangers is rarely a good idea, and it’s never going to provide a path to bringing family members together.