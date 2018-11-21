Lions rule Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones out

Getty Images

The Bears might be without their quarterback tomorrow. The Lions may be without the guys their quarterback wants to get the ball to.

The Lions have ruled running back Kerryon Johnson and wide receiver Marvin Jones as out for tomorrow’s game against the Bears.

Jones was dealing with a knee injury, and Johnson left last week’s game with the Panthers with one of his own.

The Lions at least have Kenny Golladay to throw to, but the rushing options behind Johnson haven’t been very good this year.

Everyone else on the Lions injury report is questionable, including defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, cornerback Darius Slay, and defensive tackles Damon Harrison and A'Shawn Robinson.