Marcus Mariota limited in Wednesday’s practice

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota left last Sunday’s loss to the Colts just before halftime with what was initially called an elbow injury, but head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that the quarterback actually suffered a stinger when he was sacked late in the second quarter.

Mariota did not return to the game after halftime and Blaine Gabbert played the rest of the way in the 38-10 loss. Vrabel indicated that Mariota might have been able to return to the game, but that the feeling was it was safer to keep him out because he wouldn’t be able to do everything needed of him.

While Mariota was not doing everything on Wednesday, he was able to take part in practice on a limited basis. He said at a post-practice press conference that his grip of the ball was not affected by the problem and that he feels confident he’d be able to play without a full week of practice.

The Titans will have an extra day to see if Mariota’s OK this week before taking on the Texans on Monday night.