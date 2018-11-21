Mike Evans still sees Jameis Winston as Bucs’ QB of future

Getty Images

The Bucs have a decision to make about Jameis Winston. Is he their quarterback of the future?

They spent a No. 1 overall pick on Winston in 2015 and have picked up the fifth-year option on his contract, which will pay him $20.92 million in 2019. But the option is guaranteed only against injury.

He served a three-game suspension, has a 1-2 record as a starter this season, has lost a fumble and has thrown eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Bucs receiver Mike Evans, though is campaigning for the Bucs to keep Winston beyond this season.

“Do I think? Yes, absolutely,” Evans said, via the Pewter Report. “You’ve got to look at the numbers. He’s a young guy. Look at all the other young quarterback’s numbers when they were at his point of his career, and where he’s been. Tampa hasn’t been the easiest place to win, so, what he’s done is pretty impressive to me.”

Of course, what is Evans supposed to say? That Winston has become a turnover machine? Everyone can see that.

“Jameis has done an awesome job,” said Evans, who has made 56 catches for 957 yards and five touchdowns. “As far as handling the situation he’s been put in, he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve been around. He prepares each week like he’s starting. Fitz did as well, so, I know it’s a difficult situation for them.”