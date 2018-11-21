Mike Vrabel on Titans: “We’re not dead”

Getty Images

After beating the Patriots, it seemed the Titans were back to the form that saw them off to a 3-1 start.

But after taking a thrashing from the Colts, it’s hard to figure where they’re headed, at 5-5 and the very picture of inconsistency.

But Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he wasn’t about to change his approach, believing his team was still very viable.

“I don’t think we ever do that,” Vrabel said, via Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean. “If you’re asking me whether I’m confident in what we’re going to be doing, the answer is yes.

“Listen, we’re not dead, guys. We’re 5-5.”

Vrabel joked about the “funeral” for the Titans after their 38-10 loss to the Colts, a 28-point loss which followed a 24-point win over the Patriots. If anything, he was clinging to the notion that his team was a resilient one.

“Whether we beat the Patriots or we beat somebody by a field goal, or you win by three touchdowns or lose by three touchdowns, you lose on the last play of the game, they all mean the same,” Vrabel said. “They may feel differently, but at the end of the day, they all mean and end up the same thing.

“The season is not over. It was a bad game. It was a bad game coaching and playing in all three phases, and we have to do a better job.” That has to start as soon as these guys get in here [on Monday].”

The team they’re facing next hasn’t had to answer such questions, as the Texans have won seven in a row, leading to no questions as to whether they have a pulse.