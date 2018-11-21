Mike Zimmer: I didn’t watch Chiefs-Rams, 54-51 games aren’t my cup of tea

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 21, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Football fans across the country tuned in to watch a great game between the Chiefs and Rams on Monday night, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was not among them.

Zimmer said today that he was watching Packers film while the rest of the football world was watching the Monday night game, and when Zimmer heard how the game went, he didn’t feel like he missed much.

“Honestly, I didn’t watch it. I was prepping for Green Bay. I’m not a 54-51 type of guy,” Zimmer said. “That’s just not my cup of tea.”

Zimmer coached on the defensive side of the ball before he became a head coach, so it’s no surprise that he doesn’t particularly care for a football game in which 105 points are scored. That may be the future of football, but it’s a future Zimmer hopes he can stave off as long as possible.

41 responses to “Mike Zimmer: I didn’t watch Chiefs-Rams, 54-51 games aren’t my cup of tea

  1. I didn’t like that kind of game either, it makes offensive ‘superstars’ out of players that wouldn’t if the defense wasn’t purposely handcuffed….

  4. New rules, changes to the game and much better athletes require the coaches to adjust to it…if you cant then your coaching days are numbered. Maybe that’s why were seeing younger coaches now that can adjust. Mike Zimmer is a good coach but also has become a predictable coach….

  8. >>hbudgess says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:08 pm
    New rules, changes to the game and much better athletes require the coaches to adjust to it…

    It makes for a different one.
    A game that I don’t enjoy watching as much compared to 10 years ago.

  12. hbudgess says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Maybe that’s why were seeing younger coaches now that can adjust. Mike Zimmer is a good coach but also has become a predictable coach….
    ————————————————————————————-
    I think you’re right. The new rules and new game mean that a lot of the experience and principles applied by Zimmer, Bruce Arians, Belichick and the like just don’t apply anymore.

  15. The casual fan who knows little about the game or fantasy “fans” thinks it’s great. I am quickly becoming less interested because the very nature of what made football exciting was that every down was a struggle and had massive implications. Now we have every qb throwing 300 yards and 3 TDs a game. This isn’t football.

  20. The game is truly being ruined. Its gonnanget to the point were it comes down to who has the ball last, very much like basketball.and once it gets to that theres really no point in watching until the last 8 minutes or so to see who “takes the last shot” and scores the winning touchdown. TRASH PRODUCT being put out by Godell and the owners.

  27. I smell a hater….big time.
    You know he wished they can have a high scoring team. He didn’t seem to mind getting points last year. And you know he saw it. At least after “watching game film”.

  28. Zimmer wants 3 yards and a cloud of dust from his offense; good luck with that.

    Another HC from the Parcells tree, Sean Payton, chooses to figure out ways to break Zim’s D.

    Without an OL, the Vikes can’t run and can’t protect their $84MM man.

    Not a recipe for success in the NFL, no matter the era…

    #WhoDat

  29. I’m with you Mike. The whole media world had to try and tell me it was the game of the century. When TDs become cheapened so does the game. Sports are fun for the unpredictability. That game was far too predictable. Everyone told you all week “tons of points, whomever has the ball last may just win”. Pretty much exactly that. I wasn’t in suspense watching the drive wondering if the Rams or Chiefs would score a TD. That part was almost a given. Yawn. Arena league has never been my thing.

  30. ———————-
    I think you’re right. The new rules and new game mean that a lot of the experience and principles applied by Zimmer, Bruce Arians, Belichick and the like just don’t apply anymore.

    —–

    This is sarcasm, right? Belichick was in the SB last year, Brady threw for 500 yards. Zimmer went to the playoffs with Case Keenum as his QB and the Cards offense is utterly embarrassing without Arians.

  31. I’m with Zim.

    That game was awesome the other night.

    That said, if the NFL think we (the fans) want games like that regularly, they are in big trouble…

  33. Between both defenses in the Monday night game they directly scored 21 points and essentially setup 14 more. The Rams grabbed more turnovers off Mahomes alone than the Chiefs punted all night. Both QB’s were strip-sacked for TD’s. Both QB’s routinely smashed under big pass rushes.

    There was a lot of defense in the game I watched. It was just a lot scoring defense.

    For his part Zimmer as usual just confused.

  35. I agree with you Coach Zimmer. I zoned out during the game. A high score used to mean something. It was rare. These days the defense is essentially playing with both hands tied behind their backs. Not entertaining. Maybe for the fantasy football crowd, but I don’t care about fantasy either.

  39. Can’t agree with Coach Zimmer more. Why don’t they just change the damn game to 7×7 now and get it the @$^% over with.

  40. I think an easy way to start slowing all this scoring down is to simply allow defenders 10 yards of contact as opposed to the 5 yard rule that they have now. At least that gives defensive backs a better chance of actually being able to defend passes. They really gotta start giving back to the defense or this is no longer going to be the football we’ve always come to know.

  41. Glad to see that I’m not the only one that has a waning interest in the new NFL. It’s too bad that NFL is pushing the game to the younger generation, with a shorter attention span if there isn’t a score every 2 minutes they check out, the only problem is how do you keep them interested when the commercial time is equal to the action time on your prime time games.Sorry I got off topic, back to the millennials I’m not sure they will ever care about the game as much as those of us who have loved it for decades. Alas the NFL doesn’t seem to care about our opinion and I’m starting to think I shouldn’t care about the NFL anymore either.

