Mike Zimmer: We have to keep at it in the running game

The Vikings rank 31st in the league with 84.7 rushing yards per game this season and that figure was not helped by last week’s outing against the Bears.

The Vikings picked up just 22 rushing yards in the 25-20 loss, but head coach Mike Zimmer’s response to that isn’t to try to move the ball through the air more often. Zimmer wants to see the Vikings show more commitment to the running game after offensive coordinator John DeFilippo called just 14 rushing plays in Chicago.

“I do think there’s times we need to stick with it a little bit more,” Zimmer said, via the Pioneer Press. “You’ve got to keep at it.”

The Vikings are averaging 21.1 rushing attempts per game, which leaves them 30th in the league with 211 total attempts. Both are down sharply from last year even though their average per attempt is up, which might help make Zimmer’s case that the team has been too quick to get away from the ground game in 2018.