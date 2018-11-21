NFLN loans Kurt Warner to CBS for AAF quarterback draft

Getty Images

Kurt Warner wanted the lead analyst job on Monday Night Football. His consolation prize is a step down from that, or two.

Warner will serve as the lead analyst for the Alliance of American Football’s “protect or pick”/Yankee Swap quarterback draft on Tuesday, November 27.

Warner, who parlayed opportunities at lower-level leagues into a Hall of Fame NFL career, “will provide viewers with insight into the quarterback class and dissect each selection” as teams decide whether to keep the quarterbacks that have been allocated to them geographically or pluck others from the pool of available quarterbacks.

CBS Sports Network will televise the draft at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Las Vegas. It will come after Warner works on Sunday for NFL Network and Monday for Westwood One (he provides radio analysis of the Monday night game).

Although no announcements have been made regarding the AAF broadcast crews for a season that begins on the first Sunday after the Super Bowl, Warner’s role in connection with the AAF draft could be a first step toward becoming the lead analyst for whichever AAF game will be viewed as the top game of the week.