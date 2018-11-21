PFT’s Thanksgiving “best bets”

Getty Images

It’s a special Thanksgiving Day edition of PFT’s best bets. Which for Thanksgiving aren’t really best bets, they’re bets from the only games of the day.

MDS and yours truly made a picks for each of the three games, all against the spread.

We rebounded from a pathetic 0-6 Week 10 showing with a combined 2-4 (1-2 each) for Week 11. For Thanksgiving, we agree on two of the three bets against the spread.

For the season, I’m 14-18-1. MDS is 12-19-2. Which makes me very thankful for the fact that I don’t bet.