Raiders elevate Johnny Holton from practice squad

Getty Images

The Raiders continued shuffling their wide receiver corps on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have promoted Johnny Holton from their practice squad. The move came a day after the team signed Keon Hatcher off the Packers practice squad, placed Brandon LaFell on injured reserve and waived Saeed Blacknall.

Holton played in 31 games for the Raiders in 2016 and 2017. He caught 11 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns and ran six times for 43 yards while also seeing time on special teams.

All the moves at receiver come a few days after they played without Martavis Bryant and Jordy Nelson against the Cardinals. Seth Roberts, Marcell Ateman and Dwayne Harris round out the position group in Oakland.