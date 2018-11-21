Rams can clinch NFC West without playing this week

Getty Images

The Rams had the opportunity to wrap up the NFC West title last week, but the Packers refused to help.

Now, they can wrap up their division title without even playing.

The Rams (10-1) can clinch the division with a Panthers win over the Seahawks (5-5) this year, which would guarantee no one in their division can catch them this season. They have a bye this week after Monday’s dramatic win over the Chiefs.

Wrapping up a playoff berth in Week 12 wouldn’t be unprecedented (the 1985 Bears did it in Week 11), but it does speak to how far ahead of their immediate competition they actually are.