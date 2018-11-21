Ryan Tannehill limited Wednesday

Getty Images

After Ryan Tannehill practiced Tuesday, Dolphins coach Adam Gase declared Tannehill the starter for Sunday’s game against the Colts. But the Dolphins didn’t have to issue a practice report Tuesday. They did Wednesday.

Miami lists its quarterback as limited.

Tannehill’s right shoulder has kept him out the past five games, with the quarterback revealing a setback a few weeks ago slowed his return.

Doctors are confident Tannehill can’t further damage his shoulder by playing.

The Dolphins, who have fallen to .500, need Tannehill to come to their rescue with the season getting away. He went 3-2 in the five games he played, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 972 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.