Saints activate Tommylee Lewis, waive Chaz Green

The Saints have activated receiver Tommylee Lewis to the 53-player roster, according to Field Yates of ESPN. They waived offensive lineman Chaz Green in a corresponding move.

Lewis played the first two games, getting 69 yards on three kickoff returns, before injuring his knee.

The Saints placed him on injured reserve.

He returned to practice Oct. 31, with the team using one of its two short-term injured reserve designations on Lewis.

Green, a third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015, did not appear in a game for the Saints, who signed him Oct. 24. He has played 18 career games — all with the Cowboys — and made six starts.