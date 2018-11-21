Sam Darnold suited up for Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said on Monday that his injured foot feels good and that he’s hopeful he’ll get to play against the Patriots this weekend.

Head coach Todd Bowles referred to Darnold as both day to day and week to week when discussing the rookie’s status, so that provided little indication of the team’s thinking. Wednesday brought a more tangible reference point to use when trying to suss out who will be running the offense.

Darnold suited up for the team’s practice, which is a first since he was injured against the Dolphins in Week Nine. Any good feelings that development might generate will be tempered by the fact that reporters watching the open portion of practice report that he has not been participating in drills along with quarterbacks Josh McCown and Davis Webb.

The team’s injury report will bring official word of his participation level and more of an idea if he’ll be back in the lineup on Sunday.