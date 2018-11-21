Saquon Barkley named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Giants drafted running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick in this year’s draft with the idea that he’d be one of the league’s top offensive playmakers right from the start of his career.

Barkley’s shown no signs of letting them down through the first 10 games of his career. Barkley ranks third in the league in total yards and his ability to make plays was on full display against the Buccaneers last Sunday.

Barkley opened the game by catching a touchdown pass from Eli Manning and then ran for two more scores later in the Giants’ 38-35 victory. Barkley ended the day with 27 carries for 142 yards and the overall outing earned him recognition as the NFC offensive player of the week.

It was the second straight week that Barkley received at least 20 carries as the Giants have apparently come out of their bye week committed to using him as their primary offensive driver. If that continues, Barkley should be well positioned for offensive rookie of the year honors when the season comes to an end.