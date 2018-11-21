Sean McVay on questionable late drive: “We are an aggressive team”

Getty Images

On Monday night, the Rams gave the Chiefs one last chance, after what seemed to be the Chiefs’ last chance. It happened because the Rams didn’t force the Chiefs to use all of their time outs — and because the Rams managed to take only 14 seconds off the clock.

On Tuesday, McVay defended the decision to pass on each of the three plays the preceded a well-timed 68-yard rocket punt from Johnny Hekker.

“I mean they were basically playing zero coverage,” McVay told reporters regarding the team’s defense. “They had 11 guys in the box and you’re short in the run game, there’s unblocked players. We felt like being able to run a couple of those bootlegs, you certainly don’t want to have an incompletion like we did on the second down, but we are an aggressive team. We wanted to close the game out right there.

“You don’t want to get too risky, but the confidence that we have in our players, we felt like changing the launch point and running kind of the boot[leg] passes where somebody’s sliding across the formation was a good opportunity to be able to out-flank the edge, out-leverage a guy that’s responsible for the tight end or for Robert [Woods] like we did on the first down play in man coverage. That was what we felt like was going to be the best percentage there, just because they’re playing with nobody in the middle of the field. They dropped the 11th guy down in to the box and you’re short in the run game and basically it becomes tackling practice for a defense.”

Still, there’s something to be said for forcing the opponent to use all three of its timeouts, since the approach to that final drive becomes much different if the only way to stop the clock is to get out of bounds or spike the ball. Although it ultimately worked out for the Rams (thanks to the field-shifting punt from Hekker), bucking the norms of situational football could eventually catch up with the Rams.