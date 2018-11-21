Sean McVay on questionable late drive: “We are an aggressive team”

On Monday night, the Rams gave the Chiefs one last chance, after what seemed to be the Chiefs’ last chance. It happened because the Rams didn’t force the Chiefs to use all of their time outs — and because the Rams managed to take only 14 seconds off the clock.

On Tuesday, McVay defended the decision to pass on each of the three plays the preceded a well-timed 68-yard rocket punt from Johnny Hekker.

“I mean they were basically playing zero coverage,” McVay told reporters regarding the team’s defense. “They had 11 guys in the box and you’re short in the run game, there’s unblocked players. We felt like being able to run a couple of those bootlegs, you certainly don’t want to have an incompletion like we did on the second down, but we are an aggressive team. We wanted to close the game out right there.

“You don’t want to get too risky, but the confidence that we have in our players, we felt like changing the launch point and running kind of the boot[leg] passes where somebody’s sliding across the formation was a good opportunity to be able to out-flank the edge, out-leverage a guy that’s responsible for the tight end or for Robert [Woods] like we did on the first down play in man coverage. That was what we felt like was going to be the best percentage there, just because they’re playing with nobody in the middle of the field. They dropped the 11th guy down in to the box and you’re short in the run game and basically it becomes tackling practice for a defense.”

Still, there’s something to be said for forcing the opponent to use all three of its timeouts, since the approach to that final drive becomes much different if the only way to stop the clock is to get out of bounds or spike the ball. Although it ultimately worked out for the Rams (thanks to the field-shifting punt from Hekker), bucking the norms of situational football could eventually catch up with the Rams.

  1. This is the exact same reason Kyle Shanahan gave after Super Bowl 51 when asked why they didn’t run the ball to bleed the clock and not leave Brady any time to tie the game at the end. “We’re aggressive, its what we do”. Yea, and it helped you lose the biggest game of the year.

  2. If it works, he’s a genius. If it fails, he’s a goat. While the Chiefs got another shot because of the pass plan failing, they definitely would have gotten another shot with 9 in the box and Gurley hurt running 3 straight times. Keeping that high powered Chiefs offense off the field is key to beating them, no faulting McVay for trying to prevent them from seeing the field again.

  3. Aggressive to the point of arrogance, similar to Mahomes throwing a bunch of lazy interceptions without setting his feet. I think McVay was trying to get to 60 points.

  4. He seems smart enough to know he dodged a bullet, but he also seems juuuust egomaniacal enough to want to keep doing it his way. I can’t tell which it is with McVay yet.

    But nobody is bigger than the game. If he doesn’t learn from this experience, this approach will come back to bite him. There can be no doubt about it.

  5. You can trust your players and the odds or you can outsmart yourself. Too many of these young coaches are regularly outsmarting themselves. If not for Mahomes completely losing it at the end with two straight picks, the Rams would probably have lost that game.

