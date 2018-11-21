Texans designate LB Dylan Cole to return from IR

Getty Images

The Texans have won seven in a row, and they’re getting players back.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have designated linebacker Dylan Cole to return from injured reserve, starting the 21-day window for him to get back on the field.

Cole went on IR after Week Three with a dislocated wrist, an injury which he suffered early in the loss to the Giants. He played the final three quarters of that game with the problem.

Cole made the Texans last year as an undrafted rookie from Missouri State.