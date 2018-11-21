Tom Brady pops up on Patriots injury report

Getty Images

Sam Darnold is on the Jets’ injury report on Wednesday and the Patriots’ starting quarterback is on his team’s version as well.

Tom Brady was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a knee issue. It’s Brady’s first appearance on the injury report this season.

Darnold missed Week 10 and didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice because of a foot injury, so chances are he’s not going to play this week. There’s been no sign of concern about Brady’s availability for Sunday’s game, however. That will likely remain the case when members of the organization speak to the media, but injury reports will provide some hint of how things are going for Brady.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (back, ankle), guard Shaq Mason (calf) and running back Sony Michel (knee) were also limited for the Patriots. Tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) did not practice at all.