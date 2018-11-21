Trent Williams listed as questionable

Getty Images

Washington left tackle Trent Williams was limited in practice all week, earning a questionable designation for Thursday’s first-place showdown with the Cowboys.

Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday he was optimistic Williams will return to the lineup after sitting out the past two games with a broken and dislocated thumb.

Right guard Tony Bergstrom (knee), receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin) and running back Samaje Perine (calf) also are questionable.

Crowder did not practice all week. Bergstrom and Dunbar had limited practices all week. Perine missed Monday — a walk-through — and was limited Tuesday and Wednesday.

Running back Chris Thompson (rib) is the only player Washington ruled out.