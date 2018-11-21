Von Miller named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

For Von Miller, hitting a landmark sack number was only the beginning.

The Broncos outside linebacker was named AFC defensive player of the week, for his game-changing plays in their won over the Chargers last week.

Miller had an interception and a 42-yard return in the second half, which sparked a 16-3 run for the Broncos.

He also had a sack in the first half, which was the 100th of his career (including the postseason). He has 93.5 in the regular season, and is just 4.0 away from Simon Fletcher’s franchise record.

He also has five straight games with at least one sack, as the Broncos try to hang onto any slim chance of pertinence this year.