Wednesday morning one-liners

The Bills have the NFL’s best pass defense and worst pass offense, according to Football Outsiders.

Jets WR Andre Roberts is averaging an NFL-high 16.8 yards per punt return.

Dolphins QBs Brock Osweiler (86.0 passer rating) and Ryan Tannehill (92.9 passer rating) have had fairly similar statistics this season.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has missed three of the last four games and had just three catches for 43 yards in the game he played.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a slightly higher passer rating than Joe Flacco this season.

Every current Browns player with more than two carries this season is averaging at least five yards a carry.

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd, not A.J. Green, is leading the team in catches and yards.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger‘s passer rating has been remarkably consistent.

Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez is having an excellent season punting the ball, with a net average of 43.8 yards, second in the NFL.

Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn is having an excellent season on kickoffs, with more than two-thirds of his kickoffs going for touchbacks, and the kicks that are returned averaging just 17.8 yards per return.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles is getting far more criticism this year than last year, but his stats are almost exactly the same: He completed 60.2 percent of his passes last year compared to 61.0 percent this year, he averaged 7.0 yards per pass last year compared to 7.1 this year, and his passer rating was 84.7 last year compared to 84.3 this year.

Titans WR Darius Jennings is averaging an NFL-best 35.9 yards per kickoff return.

The Broncos’ offense has significantly improved, and the Vikings’ offense has significantly declined, since Case Keenum went from Minnesota to Denver.

Raiders QB Derek Carr‘s completion percentage, yards per pass and passer rating are all up this year.

Despite their loss to the Rams, the Chiefs are still the top team in the NFL according to the stats at Football Outsiders.

The Chargers have the NFL’s worst special teams, according to Football Outsiders.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has already been sacked more times in 10 games this year than he was sacked in 16 games in either of his first two years.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has all seven of the Giants’ rushing touchdowns this season.

Eagles RB Josh Adams is averaging 6.1 yards a carry, two full yards per carry better than any other Eagles running back.

Washington RB Adrian Peterson has more rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns than he had in 2016 and 2017 combined.

Lions RB Kerryon Johnson has been the most efficient running back in the NFL this season, according to Football Outsiders.

The Vikings have the NFL’s least efficient run offense, according to Football Outsiders.

The Bears have the NFL’s No. 1 overall defense, No. 1 rush defense and No. 3 pass defense, according to Football Outsiders.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is still great at avoiding interceptions, but he has a lot of bad plays that effectively function as hidden turnovers.

The Falcons have the NFL’s worst defense, according to Football Outsiders.

Panthers QB Cam Newton has a career-high 102.7 passer rating this season.

ESPN’s FPI ranks the Saints as the best team in the NFL.

Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard, who was just lost for the season with an injury, has been the best tight end in the NFL this season, according to Football Outsiders.

ESPN’s FPI ranks the Cardinals as the worst team in the NFL.

The Rams have the NFL’s most efficient run offense, according to Football Outsiders.

Seahawks rookie P Michael Dickson is having an excellent season punting the ball, with a net average of 43.9 yards, first in the NFL.

49ers RB Alfred Morris has been the least efficient running back in the NFL this season, according to Football Outsiders.