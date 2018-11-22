Adrian Peterson injures shoulder but will return

Getty Images

Washington running back Adrian Peterson has only three carries for 1 yard thus far. He will get a chance for more.

Peterson injured his shoulder in the first quarter. Although Washington initially listed him as questionable to return, it upgraded Peterson’s condition. The star running back will return on the team’s next series.

Washington already is without running back Chris Thompson, who is inactive again with a rib injury.

Quarterback Colt McCoy is the only other player with a run thus far, gaining 4 yards on a scramble.

The Cowboys lead 7-0 after the first quarter, having outgained Washington 102 to 40 yards.