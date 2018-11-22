All quiet regarding Adrian Peterson’s comments

Getty Images

On Wednesday, one day before Washington running back Adrian Peterson played on one of the biggest stages of the season, a Bleacher Report interview emerging containing quotes from Peterson indicating that he still spanks his son with a belt, four years after facing felony child abuse charges and a lengthy NFL suspension. On Thursday, it was hard to find any mention whatsoever of this development.

Peterson, one of the best players in league history and a sure-fire Hall of Famer, nevertheless subjected himself to scrutiny from the league by saying what he said, ground rules of the interview notwithstanding. But the NFL has issued no comment regarding the matter, and the TV coverage of the Washington-Dallas game contained scant, if any, references to the situation.

Is it potentially a big deal? Based on the plain terms of the letter that the league sent to Peterson in 2014, yes. Given that the situation surfaced the day before Thanksgiving, there likely wasn’t much that the league could do before kickoff.

Still, given the post-Ray Rice commitment to aggressively investigating and disciplining players for off-field misconduct, and in light of the facts that gave rise to the problems Peterson encountered in the immediate aftermath of the Rice fiasco, the widespread silence approaches deafening.

A Friday statement wouldn’t be a surprise; the league will have a hard time saying nothing at all, given that the statement issued on Peterson’s behalf does not contain a clear denial that he said what was reported. At a minimum, the league presumably will ask Peterson clear, direct questions regarding what he said and, more importantly, what he does when imposing discipline on his children.

The passage of time is irrelevant. If there’s still an issue, it’s impossible for the league to ignore it. So the first step will be to explore whether there’s an issue. Whether the league makes a comment or not, the NFL would have a hard time reconciling doing nothing with everything the league has done since 2014 to police the private lives of its players.