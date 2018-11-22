Amari Cooper gives Cowboys the lead again, 17-13

Getty Images

Washington’s lead didn’t last long.

Only 2:15 after Washington took its first lead, the Cowboys regained it.

Amari Cooper sprinted 40 yards for a touchdown on third-and-two, giving Dallas a 17-13 lead with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter.

Cooper had two catches for 51 yards on the six-play, 75-yard drive, and Ezekiel Elliott two carries for 24 yards.

Cooper has six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, while Elliott has 14 carries for 84 yards and a score and five catches for 22 yards.