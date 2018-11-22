Amari Cooper has 176 yards, two touchdowns

AP

If Raiders fans didn’t throw up watching Khalil Mack in the first NFL game Thursday, they likely aren’t enjoying that Thanksgiving meal after watching Amari Cooper tear up Washington.

Cooper, who the Cowboys acquired by giving a first-round pick to Oakland, has 176 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. It’s the second-most yards in a game for Cooper in his career.

His latest touchdown came on a 90-yard catch and run with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter.

He has given the Cowboys a 24-13 lead.

Ezekiel Elliott also has gone over 100 yards from scrimmage, with 20 touches for 107 yards.

If the Cowboys can hold on, they will tie Washington for the NFC East lead.