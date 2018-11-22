As Eagles doubled Thomas and Kamara, Brees told other receivers to be ready

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees knew early on in Sunday’s win over the Eagles that he’d be progressing past his first and second options.

Brees said this week that within a few plays of the game, he could see that the Eagles’ priority was covering Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, that he was going to have to go elsewhere, and he told the Saints’ other receivers they needed to be ready to have a big game.

“Right after the first drive, where they doubled Mike like three plays in a row and they doubled Alvin like three plays in a row, I went over to the sideline and I said, ‘Mike be patient, your opportunities will come. And you young guys: you guys are the matchups, the ball’s coming to you. So get ready. We’re gonna have a big day,'” Brees told ESPN.

The primary beneficiary of that was wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, a third-round rookie who exploded for 10 caches and 157 yards against the Eagles. Smith said after the game that he was “so happy” Brees trusted him enough to keep going back to him. Brees seems to feel confident that he can beat opposing defenses know matter which receivers they try to take away.