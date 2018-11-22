Bengals place Josh Tupou on IR, sign Niles Scott off Broncos practice squad

AP

Defensive tackle Niles Scott can be thankful for a spot on a 53-man roster.

The Bengals announced on Thursday that they have signed Scott off of the Broncos practice squad. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou has been placed on injured reserve with a chest injury.

Tupou played 79 snaps over the last two weeks and 154 defensive snaps overall this season. He had nine tackles during his time on the field.

Scott has never played in a regular season game. He spent the preseason with the 49ers and made six tackles in four appearances.

In addition to helping plug the hole left by Tupou, Scott can also help with some advance scouting. The Bengals will face the Broncos in Week 13.