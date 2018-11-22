Bill O’Brien: Lack of Demaryius Thomas involvement is on me

Getty Images

After wide receiver Demaryius Thomas caught three passes for 61 yards in his first game with the Texans, head coach Bill O’Brien said he looked forward to being “able to use him more” after the team returned from their bye week.

That return came against Washington last Sunday and things went in the other direction. Thomas didn’t have a catch while being targeted once by quarterback Deshaun Watson while playing on 46 offensive snaps.

O’Brien took responsibility for Thomas’ lack of involvement on Wednesday.

“Yeah, it’s not Demaryius,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I have to do a better job of getting him more involved. He’s working hard, he’s a good pro and we need to do a better job of getting him the ball a little more.”

Watson said he feels Thomas is “very close” to having the entire offense down pat. The next chance to check in on his progress comes against the Titans on Monday night.