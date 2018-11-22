Chase Daniel has extra incentive to play well today

Getty Images

Like Washington quarterback Colt McCoy, Bears quarterback Chase Daniel gets a chance to start on Thursday. Unlike McCoy, Daniel has a chance to parlay a solid performance into an open-market payday.

Although Daniel signed a two-year contract in the offseason, he can escape the second season of a two-year, $10 million deal by paying the Bears $5 million.

That’s a significant price tag for his freedom, but before Daniel would ever cough up that kind of money, he’d know whether much more would be available. And it could be available if he runs the offense well in the absence of starter Mitchell Trubisky.

The provision wasn’t inspired by Nick Foles, who became an unlikely Super Bowl MVP but who had no path to the open market. In Kansas City, Daniel had a similar provision in his contract.

Daniel last started while playing for the Chiefs. He has only two total starts in a career that spans 10 years. Still only 32, Daniel could have close to 10 years left. And if he puts together a game or two that gets the attention of other teams, he’ll be able to pursue what could be, in theory, his first shot at extensive playing time.