Chase Daniel TD pass puts Bears up 9-7 at half

The Bears needed nearly an entire half to get into the end zone, but getting there with 40 seconds left in the second quarter was enough to put them up at the break.

Chase Daniel threw his first touchdown pass since 2013 (and second of his career) to running back Taquan Mizzell and the Bears are up 9-7 after their two-point attempt was unsuccessful. Dating back to last week, it’s the third straight time the Bears have gone for two after a touchdown and the first time they failed to convert.

A penalty flag was thrown on the touchdown pass, but officials picked it up without assessing an offensive pass interference penalty on Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. Robinson stopped, turned around and flashed his hands toward Daniel while standing in the way of linebacker Christian Jones.

Daniel has gone 16-of-21 for 153 yards and just missed an open Tarik Cohen for a touchdown on an earlier Bears possession. The Bears kept things pretty conservative for much of the half, but opened things up a bit on their final two drives. Daniel made that look smart by hitting Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller for the only plays of more than 20 yards by either team so far on Thursday.

Matthew Stafford has not done much downfield throwing. With no Marvin Jones at receiver, they’ve kept things exceedingly simple in the passing game and Stafford is 16-of-20 for 98 yards. They’ve matched that with 26 rushing yards, so they’ll need to find a way to generate something more threatening in the second half if they hope to celebrate a win along with their turkey.