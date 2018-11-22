Colt McCoy finally gets another shot to start

Getty Images

Colt McCoy last started a game in 2014. He last won a game as a starter in Dallas, that same year.

This year, McCoy steps into an opportunity to start up to six regular-season games and the postseason, if Washington makes it there. It all begins later today, in Dallas.

A lot would have to happen for McCoy to become this year’s Nick Foles. But there’s already a clear connection between McCoy and Foles. Like Foles, McCoy signed a two-year contract before the season in which injury made him a starter. Which means that, regardless of how well McCoy plays down the stretch, Washington already controls his rights for 2019.

Next year, McCoy can make up to $3.5 million. Which will be quite a bargain if McCoy, in his ninth season, demonstrates the kind of ability in November, December, and January that would get the attention of other teams.

Which is all the more reason for veteran backups to push for one-year deals, allowing them to parlay an unlikely chance to start and an even less likely run to greatness into a shot at the open market at a time when the iron is hot. Indeed, consider Foles; whatever he gets in 2019 will be far less than he would have gotten on the heels of becoming the Super Bowl MVP.