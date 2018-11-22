Cowboys beat Washington 31-23, moving into first-place tie

Posted by Charean Williams on November 22, 2018, 7:56 PM EST
AP

It may last only a week, with the Saints on the schedule next Thursday, but for now, the Cowboys are in first place.

They got there by dominating Washington in the second half to win 31-23 after taking a 31-13 lead.

The Cowboys have won three in a row and now are tied atop the NFC East with Washington at 6-5. It’s the first time Dallas has climbed over .500 this season.

The Cowboys celebrated their first touchdown with Ezekiel Elliott putting $21 into the Salvation Army Red Kettle. They celebrated their last touchdown with Elliott picking up Dak Prescott and putting him inside the giant kettle.

It was fun and games for the Cowboys, who got big plays from Prescott, Elliott, Amari Cooper, Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence, Anthony Brown and Xavier Woods.

Cooper, playing his fourth game with Dallas since joining the Cowboys in a trade from Oakland, made eight catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He had touchdowns of 40 and 90 yards.

It was the second-most receiving yards in Cooper’s career. He had 210 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches for the Raiders against the Chiefs on Oct. 10, 2017. The last time Dez Bryant had anything similar for the Cowboys came in an overtime loss to the Saints when he caught nine passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a 2012 game.

Prescott completed 22 of 31 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. It was Prescott’s most passing yards since he threw for 332 in a victory over the Giants last Dec. 10. He also ran for a touchdown.

Elliott had his third consecutive 100-yard game and his sixth of the season with 121 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. He has 18 in his three-year career, with no other running back in the league with more than 12 in that span.

The Cowboys had three interceptions of Colt McCoy, the first time they have had three takeaways since Nov. 30, 2017. Lawrence, Brown and Woods each had a pick.

Lawrence also had half a sack, three tackles and a pass defensed.

McCoy completed 24 of 38 passes for 268 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Adrian Peterson rushed for 35 yards on 12 carries.

40 responses to “Cowboys beat Washington 31-23, moving into first-place tie

  2. Washingtons D missed so many tackles in this one. 3 int by McCoy? Smith had 3 entering last game. Maybe Smith is more important than the stats say. That no call on helmet to helmet on Reed at the end was embarassing. Dallas played better but definitely some bad officiating against the Skins.

  7. brady2gronktd says:
    November 22, 2018 at 7:58 pm
    For those wondering, the spread was Dallas -7. The noncall on reed at the end of the game allowed the ‘boys to cover.
    =======================================

    And here we thought legalized gambling would never effect a game.

    This is not good.

  8. Bears fan so didnt care who won this game. But the refs controlled this from beginning to end and they didnt even try to hide it.
    Hard for the NFL to claim this game isnt fixed when they put out examples like this.

  10. Washington was gifted a win over the cowboys after the last game. They are the last ones who should be whining about officiating

  12. Dallas is in sole first place with a better division record. And quit crying about the “helmet to helmet” non call. Their facemasks touched, so what. What’s the guy supposed to do, take his own head off before making the tackle?

  14. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    November 22, 2018 at 8:00 pm
    AFC guy so no dog in the fight, the officiating in that game was an absolute disgrace

    They are just trying to cover for the lousy job the “all star” refs did Monday night. If every game is that bad, no one notices.

  17. These are normally games that the Cowboys find a way to lose, but timely takeaways coupled with a couple of huge offensive plays (finally!) provided the much needed boost they and helped them to pull this one out.

  18. Dont worry Redskins Fans, I am sure the refs will apologize for the missed Hold on Colts last INT…. and I am sure they will apologize for the missed helmet to helmet on the skins last drive.

    That should make up for the loss.

  19. Didn’t see a problem with the officiating. But hey can somebody explain a snap infraction and how Dallas committed one in the first game? You know the call that cost em a chance to tie. Officials didn’t make McCoy throw 3 picks, give up 2 TDs to Cooper or allow Dak to run 20 yards all to score a 5 yard TD costing the Skins the game. Go cry somewhere else

  20. “Two terrible missed calls by the stripes affected the outcome of this game.”
    __________

    And those calls would be? The helmet to helmet call with Washington 2 scores down before they failed to recover the onside kick that they needed to even have a chance to for a tying/winning score? The holding no call on Awuzie on a pass that was thrown behind the reciever? Nah couldn’t possibly be those as they had no impact on Coopers 2 TDs, Zekes 16 yard TD run, Daks TD run or McCoys 3 picks

  22. The skins ran 61 total plays on offense, and their TOP was 26:37. But everyone is right, it was those 2,or 3 no, bad, or missed calls that made the skins lose. I mean it possibly couldn’t be the skins went 4/11 on 3rd down? It couldn’t have been the lack of tackling on those 2 Cooper td passes? Na, it was those 2-3 calls the refs screwed over the skins with.

  25. This wasn’t bad officiating, this was biased officiating.

    Right in front of everyone on national TV, the NFL has no shame.

    Garrett should be fired after those boneheaded call late in the game.

  27. justletmesignupok says:
    November 22, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    They are just trying to cover for the lousy job the “all star” refs did Monday night. If every game is that bad, no one notices.
    ———————————–

    Point well taken, suddenly those guys don’t look so bad.
    Not that it impacts me in any way but the Dallas bias in today’s crew was palpable.

  28. cboys4life2014 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 8:33 pm
    “Two terrible missed calls by the stripes affected the outcome of this game.”
    __________

    And those calls would be? The helmet to helmet call with Washington 2 scores down before they failed to recover the onside kick that they needed to even have a chance to for a tying/winning score? The holding no call on Awuzie on a pass that was thrown behind the reciever? Nah couldn’t possibly be those as they had no impact on Coopers 2 TDs, Zekes 16 yard TD run, Daks TD run or McCoys 3 picks

    ———-

    Ignoring a blatant pass interference against Jordan Reed while throwing a flag on Morgam Moses for a phantom holding call on the same play. Instead of an automatic first down or at least offsetting penalties, the Redskins are forced to punt. Cooper goes for a 90 yard TD on the next play, blowing the game wide open.

  29. kenmasters34 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 8:26 pm
    Dont worry Redskins Fans, I am sure the refs will apologize for the missed Hold on Colts last INT…. and I am sure they will apologize for the missed helmet to helmet on the skins last drive.

    That should make up for the loss.
    ————————————–

    So out of 61 plays the skins ran, you’re blaming the loss on 2 plays? Will the skins apologize for not scoring on the other 59 plays,or not stopping Dallas from scoring?

  30. You could see it coming in the first quarter when the refs looked the other way as Colt got his head turned around by the facemask.

    Complain all you want about the snap infraction, but the Redskins were jobbed today. They had no chance from the start.

  31. mrpuffins says:
    November 22, 2018 at 9:04 pm
    kenmasters34 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 8:26 pm
    Dont worry Redskins Fans, I am sure the refs will apologize for the missed Hold on Colts last INT…. and I am sure they will apologize for the missed helmet to helmet on the skins last drive.

    That should make up for the loss.
    ————————————–

    So out of 61 plays the skins ran, you’re blaming the loss on 2 plays? Will the skins apologize for not scoring on the other 59 plays,or not stopping Dallas from scoring?

    ———–

    Dallas was the better team, no doubt, but the officiating ensured that there would not be a serious threat from the skins today.

  33. Dallas went all year up to now and NO calls during that time went their way. Now they get a couple of calls that didn’t decide the outcome of the game and everyone is saying the game is rig lol. Pathetic. That many turnovers, you don’t win games unless your name is Tony Romo. Sit down haters. Dallas is peaking and soon no one will slow down this train.

  34. Officiating was poor. Dallas did look better, but it’s obvious that Vegas controls the outcome. Look no further than the spread. Glorified WWE wrestling. I miss the old nfl.

  35. Half Centaur says:
    November 22, 2018 at 9:19 pm
    mrpuffins says:
    November 22, 2018 at 9:04 pm
    kenmasters34 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 8:26 pm
    Dont worry Redskins Fans, I am sure the refs will apologize for the missed Hold on Colts last INT…. and I am sure they will apologize for the missed helmet to helmet on the skins last drive.

    That should make up for the loss.
    ————————————–

    So out of 61 plays the skins ran, you’re blaming the loss on 2 plays? Will the skins apologize for not scoring on the other 59 plays,or not stopping Dallas from scoring?

    ———–

    Dallas was the better team, no doubt, but the officiating ensured that there would not be a serious threat from the skins today.

    ———————————
    How did the refs do that exactly? I could understand Washington fans being upset if say the refs called them on 15 offensive penalties, and 10-15 defensive penalties. Or even every big play Washington made on offense, or defense there was a flag to call the play back, or give Dallas a first down. Then I would totally agree that something doesn’t smell right. Every game there is always penalties that should, or shouldn’t be called. If your team needs penalties to go their way to win a close game, or a game period, then more than likely that team really isn’t that good.

  36. People complaining about the helmet to helmet but not saying anything about the hold when Washington was punting in the in zone. He would’ve blocked the punt if he wasn’t clearly being held

  39. Is there really a surprise here?

    The Washington football team’s defense has been a fraud all year. Against any offensive pressure, this team’s horrific secondary is exposed. Oddly, the Washington team got rid of one of its best defensive talents in a trade for the woeful, cowardly, and ineffective Alice Smith who ended up as I predicted gone by mid-season for the rest of the season.

    Alice’s lovers will always try to demean Colt for throwing interceptions – this happens because he dares to throw downfield – something that Alice never could manage to do with any success to anyone. Colt likely had as many over 10 yard passes in this game than Alice had all season (sarcasm).

    I predicted at mid-season that this team would phone it in during the second half and collapse with a 2-5 record in the final seven games. I haven’t missed yet.

    This team won’t win because it mortgaged its future to get worthless defensive line help while totally ignoring its woeful secondary and safeties. The offensive line which is fragile was left virtually unchanged. The running game was mortgaged by acquiring a third rate fragile rookie and then having to employ a child abuser who is quickly disappearing in a mist of hype.

    This team sucks.

    And now it has NO QB of merit to build around.

    But these are the Washington Numbskulls who have a GM of so little merit that Jerruh Jones smells like roses in comparison.

    Coach Chubbs Gruden really pulled out a stinker here in Dallas – I’m not sure what his game plan was but it was ineffective at best and made the replacement QB look horrible as he never has had any reps yet with the first string offense.

    Hail to the Numbskins. Hail misery. Freaks on vacation coming so preciously fast.

  40. There’s nothing to be ashamed about being a Skins fan. Literally 1/2 of the starting offense is not on the field and they held their own. Officiating sucked, Jerry has so much surgery he looks younger every year, and yes it was looking to be a fun year but whomever wins this division goes no where fast. Both teams are average at best.

    I’m beginning to wonder why Gruden can’t instill urgency, relay plays quicker, or run anything close to a 2 minute offense. He is definitely one of the poorest time managers I’ve ever seen.

    The team needs to invest more on the o-line. An average quarterback can win with this defense given more time and Guice will benefit too.

    Dallas will have enough fun next week with the Saints.

