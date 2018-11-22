Cowboys lead Washington 10-7 at halftime

AP

It isn’t exactly Chiefs-Rams, with Dallas and Washington exchanged in an old school NFC East battle.

The Cowboys lead 10-7 at halftime but blew a chance to go ahead by a touchdown.

They reached the Washington 4-yard line at the end of the first half, but inexplicably forgot they had Ezekiel Elliott at running back. Dak Prescott threw incomplete to a wide-open Noah Brown on first down and took a 13-yard loss on second down on a shared sack by Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith.

Prescott threw to Elliott for a 7-yard gain on third down, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a 28-yard Brett Maher field goal.

It was a 14-play, 65-yard drive that ate up 5:36 but resulted in only three points.

The Cowboys took the early 7-0 lead, scoring on their first drive. Elliott celebrated his 16-yard touchdown run by throwing $21 in the Salvation Army Red Kettle.

Washington gained 53 of its 126 first-half yards on one play — a touchdown pass from Colt McCoy to Vernon Davis with 7:04 remaining in the first half to tie it 7-7.

Elliott has 11 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 23 yards. Prescott has completed 16 of 21 passes for 146 yards. Amari Cooper has four catches for 35 yards.

The Cowboys have missed left tackle Tyron Smith, who is not playing because of a stinger. Cameron Fleming has allowed Preston Smith to get 1.5 sacks of Prescott.

McCoy has completed 7 of 14 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Anthony Brown became the first Cowboys cornerback to get a pick this season.

Adrian Peterson injured his shoulder in the first quarter but returned. He has seven carries for 17 yards.

Jordan Reed has three catches for 49 yards.