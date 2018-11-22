D.J. Swearinger: We get disrespected because we don’t win big games

Getty Images

It’s easy to blame Washington’s offense for the team’s loss Thursday: Colt McCoy threw three interceptions, and Adrian Peterson rushed for only 35 yards.

But safety D.J. Swearinger pointed the finger at the defense.

Swearinger blasted their performance after the Cowboys gained 404 total yards. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 121 yards; Dak Prescott threw for 289 yards; and Amari Cooper caught eight passes for 180 yards.

“Frustrating as hell, man,” Swearinger said. “We lose two games in a row because of the defense. Ain’t no damned offense, man. We lost the game. We lost the game on defense two weeks in a row. Defense. If you want to be a championship defense, you have to hold that weight on your back. That’s the weight you have to hold if you want to be a championship defense. If you want to be a regular defense, then it don’t mean much to you. But until you have that championship mentality as a defender, you know s*** is going to happen out there week in and week out when you play good teams. We can go out there and do whatever on teams that aren’t good. When you have teams that can play with you, you have to prepare. You have to tackle. You have to do the simple things right. If you don’t do the simple things right, you are going to get embarrassed on national TV.

“That’s why we don’t get respect as the Redskins. We don’t do the simple stuff right. We do the simple stuff right, I guarantee you we will get respect. I see why we get disrespected, because we don’t win the big games. The only way you win the big games is you prepare for the big games, and that is every day.”