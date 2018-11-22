Dean Pees back at work, expected to travel to Houston for Monday’s game

AP

Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees had to leave last Sunday’s game against the Colts to go to the hospital after experiencing a health issue while at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Pees spent the night in Indianapolis before traveling back to Nashville and head coach Mike Vrabel said that everything “really worrisome” had been ruled out by doctors. Vrabel also said the team wanted to be sure “we are not rushing anything” when it comes to Pees getting back to work.

Everything has continued to progress well on the health front and Pees was back at work on Wednesday. He’s expected to be with the team in Houston for Monday night’s game against the Texans.

“He has been walking around, doing his normal deal,” safety Kevin Byard said, via the team’s website. “For him to want to hurry back and coach, it is inspiring. … Of course we gave him a nice reception, but he is approaching things like nothing is different than it has been.”

The Titans surrendered a season-high 38 points in their loss to the Colts, but still rank second in the league in points allowed heading into another clash with a divisional rival.