Drew Brees throws fourth touchdown after Matt Ryan throws pick

Getty Images

The Falcons had a chance to draw back within one score, but Matt Ryan threw an interception the Saints used for yet another touchdown.

Saints linebacker A.J. Klein picked a Ryan pass intended for Julio Jones that was tipped. Klein returned it 6 yards to the Atlanta 22.

It was the Falcons’ third turnover.

The Saints needed five plays to go 22 yards before Drew Brees threw his fourth touchdown pass. Keith Kirkwood was the latest to score, catching a 5-yard touchdown.

The Saints lead 31-10 with 9:27 left.

All four of the Saints’ touchdowns came from undrafted players — Dan Arnold, Tommylee Lewis, Austin Carr and Kirkwood.