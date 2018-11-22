Eddie Jackson INT return puts Bears up in fourth

Getty Images

The Lions tied the Bears at 16 in the fourth quarter and then forced a punt that left them with the ball near midfield, but the momentum they had went away in one play.

Matthew Stafford‘s pass to the flat was picked off by safety Eddie Jackson and Jackson sprinted 41 yards for an easy touchdown. That puts the Bears in front 23-16 with six minutes left to play.

It’s the first turnover of the game for the Lions and the sixth defensive touchdown of the season for the Bears. Jackson has three of those scores and now has five touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Stafford will get a chance to atone for his mistake, but it might wind up being the difference on Thursday.